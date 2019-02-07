P.E.I. whistleblowers sue former premier, officials after privacy breach

Three whistleblowers whose private information was leaked from Prince Edward Island’s government to the Liberal Party are suing a former premier and other top officials for a total of $1.3 million in damages for the economic and emotional toll on their lives.

The lawsuit says that after the three women came forward at a 2011 news conference with allegations of bribery and fraud in the province’s business immigration program, personal information designed to damage their claims was deliberately given out to the media by top Liberals.

A statement of claim, which has not been proven in court, filed in the Supreme Court of Prince Edward Island by Susan Holmes, Cora Plourd Nicholson and Svetlana Tenetko, describes the action as a “conspiracy.”

The lawsuit names former premier Robert Ghiz, former innovation minister Allan Campbell, former deputy minister of economic development Michael Mayne, and former Liberal party spokesman Spencer Campbell as defendants.

Asked to comment, Ghiz said he has “no comment as the matter is before the courts.” Spencer Campbell, Allan Campbell and Mayne were not immediately available for comment.

John Kingman Phillips, a Toronto-based lawyer who was one of the lawyers who represented Omar Khadr in civil litigation, said his clients were badly mistreated.