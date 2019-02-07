Winnipeg Square evacuated due to gas leak

Winnipeg Square has been evacuated due to a gas leak Thursday afternoon.

Manitoba Hydro is urging people to avoid the area and to expect delays around Portage Avenue and Main Street as crews work to investigate the situation.

Winnipeg Square is being evacuated due to a gas leak in the area. We have crews headed there now to investigate. Expect delays around Portage and Main as emergency crews may close parts of the road. Please avoid the area if possible. — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) February 7, 2019

Winnipeg police said the buildings at 220 Portage Avenue and 360 Main Street have been evacuated due to the incident.

Many of the evacuees are gathered at 201 Portage Avenue.

Due to a gas leak buildings at 220 Portage and 360 Main St. are being evacuated. People are being asked to move to areas to the West or North. #wpstraffic — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) February 7, 2019

