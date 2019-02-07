Winnipeg Square evacuated due to gas leak
Winnipeg Square has been evacuated due to a gas leak Thursday afternoon.
Manitoba Hydro is urging people to avoid the area and to expect delays around Portage Avenue and Main Street as crews work to investigate the situation.
Winnipeg police said the buildings at 220 Portage Avenue and 360 Main Street have been evacuated due to the incident.
Many of the evacuees are gathered at 201 Portage Avenue.
