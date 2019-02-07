Weather
February 7, 2019 6:47 am
Updated: February 7, 2019 7:36 am

Hamilton-area closures and cancellations for Thu, Feb 7, 2019

Anthony Urciuoli By News Anchor  900 CHML

A system brought ice pellets, freezing rain and drizzle to parts of Southern Ontario on Wednesday and we aren't done with it just yet. Caley Bedore has more on what is next for the region in this weather update.

Closures and Cancellations

  • Aboriginal Health Centre (De dwa da dehs nye>s)
  • Brant Haldimand Norfolk public, Catholic, french Catholic schools, transportation, and admin buildings
  • Boys and Girls Club of Hamilton (all early years and EarlyON sites are closes; main site evening programs will be reevaluated at 12 p.m.)
  • Calvin Early Learning Academy
  • Childventures Early Learning Academy (Ancaster)
  • Conseil Scolaire Mon Avenir (French Catholic Schoolboard)
  • Halton public and Catholic schools are open, but transportation services are cancelled in all zones (1, 2 & 3)

  • Hamilton Calvin Christian school
  • Hamilton District Christian High School
  • Hamilton Downtown Islamic School
  • Hamilton Public Library Bookmobiles
  • Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic and public schools, transportation, and admin buildings

  • Hillfield Strathallan College
  • Kehila Jewish Community Day School
  • Lyonsgate Montessori School
  • Neighbour 2 Neighbour Centre (all locations)
  • New Horizons Thrift Store
  • Niwasa Head Start Preschool (childcare and EarlyOn center)
  • Providence Christian School
  • Rehoboth Christian School in Copetown
  • Temple Playhouse daycare
  • Welcome Inn Community Centre
  • YMCA Child Care Centre (Hamilton and Brantford)
  • YWCA Hamilton

