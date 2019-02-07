Hamilton-area closures and cancellations for Thu, Feb 7, 2019
A A
Closures and Cancellations
- Aboriginal Health Centre (De dwa da dehs nye>s)
- Brant Haldimand Norfolk public, Catholic, french Catholic schools, transportation, and admin buildings
- Boys and Girls Club of Hamilton (all early years and EarlyON sites are closes; main site evening programs will be reevaluated at 12 p.m.)
- Calvin Early Learning Academy
- Childventures Early Learning Academy (Ancaster)
- Conseil Scolaire Mon Avenir (French Catholic Schoolboard)
- Halton public and Catholic schools are open, but transportation services are cancelled in all zones (1, 2 & 3)
- Hamilton Calvin Christian school
- Hamilton District Christian High School
- Hamilton Downtown Islamic School
- Hamilton Public Library Bookmobiles
- Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic and public schools, transportation, and admin buildings
- Hillfield Strathallan College
- Kehila Jewish Community Day School
- Lyonsgate Montessori School
- Neighbour 2 Neighbour Centre (all locations)
- New Horizons Thrift Store
- Niwasa Head Start Preschool (childcare and EarlyOn center)
- Providence Christian School
- Rehoboth Christian School in Copetown
- Temple Playhouse daycare
- Welcome Inn Community Centre
- YMCA Child Care Centre (Hamilton and Brantford)
- YWCA Hamilton
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.