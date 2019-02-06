Toronto police arrest man for forcibly confining women in separate incidents

A 59-year-old Toronto man is facing multiple charges after allegedly holding two women against their will in his St. James Town apartment on two separate occasions, just days apart.

Toronto police say they became aware of what was the first of two incidents on Friday morning during a sexual assault call from a unit inside a residential building in the area of Bleecker and Earl streets.

When officers arrived, they found a woman allegedly held against her will and unable to leave.

Wallace Walter Pleasant was located later that day by authorities, arrested and charged with forcible confinement and sexual assault in relation to the incident. After a court appearance, Pleasant was released on a recognizance.

Four days later, police responded to a call for ‘unknown trouble’ at the same address and located a woman being held against her will.

Pleasant was once again arrested.

The accused appeared in court on Wednesday and was once again charged with forcible confinement, plus two counts of assault and assault causing bodily harm.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the two cases to contact police at 416-808-5100 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously.