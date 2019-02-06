Sam Lloyd, ‘Scrubs’ actor, diagnosed with lung cancer, brain tumour

Sam Lloyd, best known for playing Ted Buckland on Scrubs, has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

Tim Hobert, an executive producer on Scrubs, created a GoFundMe account for Lloyd this week, sharing the news that the actor received his diagnosis on Jan. 15.

“By all accounts, 2019 was off to a roaring start for our dear friend, Sam Lloyd. He and his wife, Vanessa, had recently welcomed their first child, a beautiful baby boy named Weston to the world,” the page reads.

The description continues: “The musical that Sam had been working on for over a decade had just been accepted into a prestigious theatre accelerator program. There was so much to be grateful for… Midway through January, Sam began to experience headaches and he had lost 10 pounds. He figured the headaches were caused by the lack of sleep that came along with his new role as Daddy, and the weight loss seemed like it could easily be the byproduct of a busy schedule.”

Lloyd went to see his doctor on Jan. 17 “as his headaches grew stronger” and the doctor “ordered a CT Scan.”

“The scan revealed a mass on Sam’s brain. Within a day, he was in brain surgery. Unfortunately, the tumour was too intertwined so the surgeons couldn’t remove it. By Sunday, Sam and Vanessa were informed that the cancer in his brain had metastasized from his lungs. Further scans showed the cancer was also in his liver, spine, and jaw,” the page reads.

“As Sam and Vanessa face the challenges ahead, they will both have to put working on hold,” Hobert wrote in the campaign description. “There will be a range of medical, childcare, and other expenses. We are asking for your help so our dear Sammy can use the time ahead to GET HEALTHY, spend time with his wife, his new son, and his wonderful friends.”

Hobert mentioned that Lloyd has not lost his sense of humour.

“Just hours after being diagnosed, Sam was cheering on his beloved New England Patriots in his hospital room,” Hobert shared on the GoFundMe page. ” When the nurse asked him to ‘cheer quieter,’ Sam politely nodded. When the nurse left the room, Sam turned to Vanessa and his friends and said, ‘What are they gonna do? Kill me?’

Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence tweeted a link to the GoFundMe page on Tuesday.

“This is Sam,” he wrote. “He was Ted on SCRUBS. He’s a pal. Just had his first baby. Get involved if you can. I am.”

This is Sam. He was Ted on SCRUBS. He’s a pal. Just had his first baby. Get involved if you can. I am. https://t.co/PwZQCuSC7G — Bill Lawrence (@VDOOZER) February 5, 2019

Scrubs star Zach Braff, who played Dr. John (J.D.) Dorian also posted the link to Twitter.

Tragic news from our beloved Sam (aka, Ted the Lawyer). I will of course be getting involved. Please send him your love. https://t.co/ivcKvmbi3K — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) February 5, 2019

Kate Micucci, who played Stephanie Gooch, wrote, “My pal Sam is fighting cancer. He played Ted on SCRUBS. He’s an incredible person and a new dad.”

My pal Sam is fighting cancer. He played Ted on SCRUBS. He’s an incredible person and a new dad. Please donate if you can. ❤️https://t.co/9t49RKLaPn — Kate Micucci (@katemicucci) February 5, 2019

The Blanks, who appeared on Season 8 of Scrubs as “Ted’s Band” wrote, “Blanks and Peons fans, UNITE to support your friend and ours, Sam Lloyd!”

Blanks and Peons fans, UNITE to support your friend and ours, Sam Lloyd! To our dear brother in music, laughter and joy, we are with you all the way! – George, Paul and Philip https://t.co/dnghaZikDy — The Blanks (@theblanks) February 6, 2019

Scrubs, a medical comedy-drama, ran for nine seasons from 2001 to 2010.