Homeless man living ‘day by day’ as Arctic blast chills Okanagan

While we are all safe at home in our beds, Chris Cox is sleeping on the streets of Kelowna with his girlfriend.

Cox has been homeless for a number of years in Kelowna, originally hailing from Timmins, Ont.

It’s an unnerving interview about the reality of the cold for those who are homeless.

“Day by day,” Cox replied when asked how he survives in these cold temperatures. “You just go with it. It’s the best thing you can do. I don’t know what else to say.”

Temperatures in the Central Okanagan are expected to swing between daytime highs of -4 C to overnight lows of -15 C for the next few days.