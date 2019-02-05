Man suffers serious injuries after collision in Bradford

A man suffered serious injuries after a collision in Bradford, police say.
According to South Simcoe police, on Monday at around 5 a.m., a vehicle travelling westbound on Holland Street East near Dissette Street left the roadway and collided with another vehicle before striking the side of a building.
Police say a 30-year-old man from Bradford was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
READ MORE: 9 people charged after drugs, firearm seized in Parry Sound: police
Officers say the other driver was not hurt.
Police say the cause of the collision remains under investigation.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.