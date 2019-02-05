Crime
Man suffers serious injuries after collision in Bradford

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police say a 30-year-old man from Bradford was transported to hospital with serious injuries following the collision.

A man suffered serious injuries after a collision in Bradford, police say.

According to South Simcoe police, on Monday at around 5 a.m., a vehicle travelling westbound on Holland Street East near Dissette Street left the roadway and collided with another vehicle before striking the side of a building.

Police say a 30-year-old man from Bradford was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers say the other driver was not hurt.

Police say the cause of the collision remains under investigation.

