Weyburn police lay attempted murder charge on murder suspect

Weyburn Police Service has laid another charge on 24-year-old Kegan Riley Muxlow — this time for an alleged attempted murder.

Police said the arrest happened after a continued investigation into the Jan. 4, 2019 death of 18-year-old Nathan Hutt.

Officers arrested Muxlow at the correctional centre and charged him.

Police added that this was a separate incident and happened earlier in the evening of Jan. 4, 2019.

Muxlow is scheduled to appear in a Weyburn courtroom on Feb. 5.

