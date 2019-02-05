Crime
February 5, 2019 1:14 pm
Updated: February 5, 2019 1:32 pm

Weyburn police lay attempted murder charge on murder suspect

By Web Producer  Global News

WATCH: Weyburn police have identified the man who died as a result of his injuries after an alleged home invasion on Jan. 4. Katelyn Wilson has more.

Weyburn Police Service has laid another charge on 24-year-old Kegan Riley Muxlow — this time for an alleged attempted murder.

Police said the arrest happened after a continued investigation into the Jan. 4, 2019 death of 18-year-old Nathan Hutt.

Officers arrested Muxlow at the correctional centre and charged him.

Police added that this was a separate incident and happened earlier in the evening of Jan. 4, 2019.

Muxlow is scheduled to appear in a Weyburn courtroom on Feb. 5.

Crime
Kegan Riley Muxlow
Murder Suspect
Nathan Hutt
Weyburn Police
Weyburn Police Service

