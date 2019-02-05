Mill fire near Enderby

Enderby residents reported a nearby mill on fire Monday evening.

It’s on Highway 97a near the drive-in movie theatre, approximately three kilometres south of Enderby.

Here are more pictures of the mill fire. It's next to the drive-in on #Hwy97a between #Armstrong and #Enderby. Photos courtesy Debbie Campbellsalt Lancaster pic.twitter.com/YkvLqZrERR — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) February 5, 2019

Photos from the scene showed smoke billowing with a “South Enderby Boards” sign in the forefront.

Here's a look at the fire at the mill near #Enderby. Still waiting to learn more details. Photo courtesy Nicki Furlong pic.twitter.com/z5FdorgG7H — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) February 5, 2019

According to the business’ website, the company specializes in custom-cut fir, cedar, spruce and pine products.

More to come…