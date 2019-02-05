Canada
February 5, 2019 1:58 am
Updated: February 5, 2019 2:00 am

Mill fire near Enderby

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

A mill near Enderby caught on fire Monday night.

Courtesy: Nicki Furlong
A A

Enderby residents reported a nearby mill on fire Monday evening.

It’s on Highway 97a near the drive-in movie theatre, approximately three kilometres south of Enderby.

Photos from the scene showed smoke billowing with a “South Enderby Boards” sign in the forefront.

According to the business’ website, the company specializes in custom-cut fir, cedar, spruce and pine products.

More to come…

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Enderby
Fire
Highway
Hwy 97A
mill
Mill fire
Okanagan
South Enderby Boards

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.