February 5, 2019 12:44 am

WHL Roundup: Monday, February 4, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
EDMONTON – Parker Kelly’s power-play goal early in the second period stood as the winner as the Prince Albert Raiders downed the Edmonton Oil Kings 5-1 on Monday in Western Hockey League play.

Ozzy Wiesblatt, Brett Leason, Jakob Brook and Cole Fonstad rounded out the attack for the Raiders (43-7-2).

Ian Scott made 25 saves for the win.

Vince Loschiavo scored for the Oil Kings (29-16-8), while Todd Scott stopped 41 shots in net.

Prince Albert went 2 for 5 on the power play and Edmonton was 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

