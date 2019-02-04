Hamilton police seize heroin, fentanyl and ‘high-end bicycle’ in drug bust

A 35-year-old Hamilton man has been arrested on trafficking charges after being found in possession of weed, heroin, fentanyl, and psilocybin (mushrooms).

The man was also in possession of a “high-end bicycle,” and Hamilton police are hoping to locate the owner.

Police made the arrest on Saturday, shortly after 7:00 a.m., after observing a suspicious vehicle parked behind the Red Rose Motel located at 553 Queenston Rd.

Police say they searched the vehicle after the officer located a large bag of cannabis “in plain view” inside the vehicle.

The cannabis was individually wrapped within the bag, police say.

The lone male occupant was arrested in violation of the Cannabis Act.

Police say they searched the vehicle and found “a variety of illicit drugs” and “other evidence to support drug trafficking.”

The unnamed suspect was released on a promise to appear in court on Feb. 20.

After further investigation, police say they searched a hotel room connected with the male suspect; that’s when they located the bicycle.

Police are now hoping to locate the owner of a white, Giant road race bike. You can contact Hamilton Police Service at 905-546-2907.

To provide information anonymously, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online.