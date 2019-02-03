Community shows ‘overwhelming’ support after Regina diner allegedly robbed

A Regina diner is thanking the community for its support after the business was reportedly robbed last week.

Neil McDonald, owner of Hunter Gatherer Vegetarian Diner, said someone broke into the restaurant Wednesday night.

He said the person stole an undisclosed amount of money from the till, along with alcohol and the restaurant’s sound system.

READ MORE: These are Canada’s best new restaurants of 2018

“We’re struggling to make payroll right now, and with what was taken, it was a pretty big hit to us,” McDonald said.

After sharing his story on social media, McDonald said he had to turn people away this weekend due to the number of people who came out to eat.

“The community support, the support from other local businesses, the support from our suppliers has been overwhelming,” McDonald said.

READ MORE: Peachland bakery thief leaves trail of cookie crumbs

“I can’t express how much I appreciate everybody coming out this weekend.”

McDonald said the cold snap that the city has seen over the recent weeks has already made things tough enough, but being robbed made it worse.

“I think we understand that people doing these things are in a desperate situation themselves, but it really hurts the small business owners who are not making a heck a lot themselves,” McDonald said.

Regina police have confirmed that they are investigating.