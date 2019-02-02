Sports
February 2, 2019 11:16 pm
Updated: February 2, 2019 11:17 pm

Jack Roslovic has hat trick as Winnipeg Jets crush Anaheim Ducks 9-3

By Judy Owen The Canadian Press

Winnipeg Jets' Tyler Myers (57), Bryan Little (18) and Jack Roslovic (28) celebrate Roslovic's goal against the Anaheim Ducks' during first period NHL action in Winnipeg on Saturday, February 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Jack Roslovic had a hat trick as the Winnipeg Jets scored a franchise-record six goals in the first period on their way to a 9-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

Roslovic, who left the morning skate because of cramps and was a game-time decision, scored his first career hat trick with three power-play goals and added an assist.

Bryan Little scored twice and had one assist. Andrew Copp, Blake Wheeler, Brendan Lemieux and Tyler Myers also had goals for Winnipeg (34-16-2), which has won three straight and seven consecutive games at home.

The nine goals set a franchise record for most goals scored in a game at home and tied the franchise record for most goals scored in a game.

Nick Ritchie, Daniel Sprong and Devin Shore scored for the Ducks (21-22-9), who’ve lost three straight and were beginning a five-game road trip.

Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves for the Jets and was credited with an assist in the second game of a three-game homestand.

