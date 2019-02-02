Jack Roslovic has hat trick as Winnipeg Jets crush Anaheim Ducks 9-3

Jack Roslovic had a hat trick as the Winnipeg Jets scored a franchise-record six goals in the first period on their way to a 9-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

Roslovic, who left the morning skate because of cramps and was a game-time decision, scored his first career hat trick with three power-play goals and added an assist.

Bryan Little scored twice and had one assist. Andrew Copp, Blake Wheeler, Brendan Lemieux and Tyler Myers also had goals for Winnipeg (34-16-2), which has won three straight and seven consecutive games at home.

The nine goals set a franchise record for most goals scored in a game at home and tied the franchise record for most goals scored in a game.

Nick Ritchie, Daniel Sprong and Devin Shore scored for the Ducks (21-22-9), who’ve lost three straight and were beginning a five-game road trip.

Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves for the Jets and was credited with an assist in the second game of a three-game homestand.