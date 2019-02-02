Richmond pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by Volkswagen Beetle

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a Volkswagen Beetle Saturday morning.

According to Richmond RCMP, it happened around 9 a.m. near No. 3 Road and Alderbridge way.

Police say the pedestrian was not in the roadway when they were struck.

The Richmond RCMP’s Criminal Crash Investigation Team and collision analysis unit are investigating.

“The debris field is widespread and requires a large area to be cordoned off,” said Richmond RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Dennis Hwang in an email.

The area was closed to traffic and is expected to remain closed until late Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond RCMP.

