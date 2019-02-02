Toronto MP who wrote ‘let’s just whack’ Doug Ford says he was referencing a cartoon

A Toronto Liberal MP who tweeted “let’s just whack him” in reference to Doug Ford says he didn’t mean to suggest anyone should harm Ontario’s premier.

For those concerned about an earlier tweet I posted this morning please read my attached statement. pic.twitter.com/O0GASU5Ipo — Adam Vaughan 🇨🇦 (@TOAdamVaughan) February 3, 2019

On Saturday evening, Adam Vaughan said his Twitter post was in reference to a cartoon featuring Ford’s face and a whack-a-mole game.

“It was never my intent to suggest anyone, anywhere should inflict real physical harm to Premier Ford,” he said. “To those who took offence I’m sorry.”

In the original tweet, Vaughan was responding to another user’s reaction to Ontario’s government confirming that all-day education for four- and five-year-old children would continue, after stoking speculation it was on the chopping block.

So Frod's gang could get folks upset over hurting Kindergarten students instead of being angry over the damage he's done to University students. Next he will go after young offenders & end "free school" in detention centres…instead of playing whack-a-mole; Let's just whack him — Adam Vaughan 🇨🇦 (@TOAdamVaughan) February 2, 2019

“Excellent news!” a Twitter user named Ceta Ramkhalawansingh said. “Full-day school for 4 and 5 yo’s to stay. Why was this even raised!!!!”

Vaughan replied: “So Frod’s [sic] gang could get folks upset over hurting Kindergarten students instead of being angry over the damage he’s done to University students. Next he will go after young offenders & end “free school” in detention centres…instead of playing whack-a-mole; Let’s just whack him.”

The tweet was met with more than 450 comments — far more responses than shares or likes.

“Completely inappropriate,” one user said. “I am no fan of Ford.”

Completely inappropriate. I am no fan of Ford. — peggy cd🇨🇦 (@56peggy) February 2, 2019

One commenter said Vaughan, a former Toronto councillor, should resign and be charged over the statement, which he described as a threat.

Vaughan responded to some of the criticism with an image of a whack-a-mole game with Ford’s face Photoshopped in.

He later joked that moles took exception to being compared to Ford.

“APOLOGY: I’ve been contacted by a lawyer representing the Moles of Ontario. They resent being compared to Premier Ford. I’ve tried to reach out, but apparently, they are an underground organization. (No moles were hurt in the making of these cartoons) #sometoriesarewhack.”

The Spadina-Fort York MP did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment from Global News.

Can you imagine the outrage if Vaughan was a @CPC_HQ MP suggesting physical harm of an elected Provincial Premier? Joking or not, the reaction would have been off the charts. #resign — JustAnotherCanuck (@BabblingIdjit) February 2, 2019

Apologize and resign today or @JustinTrudeau @gmbutts and @liberal_party need to fire you today. This is a disgusting hateful partisan new low. Canadians don't murder politicians and certainly shouldn't give a seat in Parliament to politicians that promote it. — Suzanne Sexton (@SuzakiTheAmazon) February 2, 2019

APOLOGY: Ive been contacted by a lawyer representing the Moles of Ontario. They resent being compared to Premier Ford. I've tried to reach out, but apparently they are an underground organization. (No moles were hurt in the making of these cartoons) #sometoriesarewhack pic.twitter.com/IB7t9GoQlQ — Adam Vaughan 🇨🇦 (@TOAdamVaughan) February 2, 2019