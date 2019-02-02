Ice On Whyte ending early due to freezing temperatures

Boardwalk Ice on Whyte is wrapping things up one day earlier than expected due to freezing temperatures.

Ice on Whyte producer Wanda Bornn said things are business as usual for Saturday activates, but the festival will be closed completely on Sunday.

“Due to the extreme cold warning issued by Environment Canada we will be closed Sunday just to ensure the safety of our patrons, volunteers and staff.”

Bornn said the festival remained open Saturday due to a big difference in weather conditions.

“Sunday it’s dropping by seven or eight degrees. Saturday isn’t bad because there’s not a whole lot of wind, so we are okay with that. But Sunday it’s going to be serious freezer temperatures.”

Ticketholders have been notified via email to come out to the event on Saturday.

“There’s lots of good stuff happening Saturday night. You can enjoy our new last day of Ice on Whyte,” said Bornn. “It’s disappointing of course. But, Mother Nature chooses to do what she chooses to do. We just have to adapt and make sure everyone is safe.”

Though the cancellation means an early end to the festival, Bornn said the team is celebrating another successful year.

“We had a fabulous event. Overall the festival has been really, really good,” said Bornn. “[We plan to be back next year] as far as we know, absolutely. Mother Nature is not going to drive us out of town.”