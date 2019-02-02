Canada
Canada’s auditor general Michael Ferguson dies

Michael Ferguson, Canada’s auditor general for the past seven years, has died.

His office says Ferguson died surrounded by his wife, Georgina, and sons, Malcolm and Geoffrey.

Craig Scott, a university professor who serves on a panel of advisers to the auditor general, says Ferguson’s cancer had returned in recent weeks.

Ferguson was appointed auditor general by then prime minister Stephen Harper in November 2011.

Opposition parties initially refused to endorse him because he did not speak French.

Prior to holding that post, he served a variety of roles in the New Brunswick government, including five years as the province’s auditor general.

