This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: Feb. 2

CAQ government explains the sudden closure of Riverdale High School

The building currently used by Riverdale High School in Pierrefonds is slated to be handed over to a French school board in July. It’s an effort to address the influx of newly registered students and immigrants on the French side.

The controversial move means about four hundred students will be required to switch schools.

Global News invited Quebec’s education minister to discuss his decision. He declined and instead sent Christopher Skeete, the minister responsible for relations with English Quebecers, to explain the government’s position.

Heart disease is leading cause of death for women

Heart disease is a leading cause of death for women, killing more women than all cancers combined.

But there is a silver lining: 80 per cent of premature heart disease is preventable.

As February is heart month, Jamie Orchard sits down with heart attack survivor Susan Rodrigues, and with Wendy Wray, the founder of the Montreal-based Women’s Healthy Heart Initiative to discuss prevention and resources.

The EMSB’s new physical literacy program

The English Montreal School Board is promoting physical activity in a unique way, through a new physical literacy program.

It is designed to give students occasional breaks from the classroom environment.

They can do physical activities such as yoga and hopscotch in the school corridors which also helps work their minds.

Teachers are also encouraged to get involved. Jamie Orchard sits down with Katherine Baker, a physical education and health consultant with the EMSB, and with Mike Brown, the principal at Elizabeth Ballantyne Elementary school.