Driver walks away from spectacular New Westminster crash uninjured
A B.C. driver is lucky to be alive after walking away from a spectacular crash in New Westminster overnight.
The collision happened on Columbia Street at McBride Boulevard.
New Westminster police say the driver of a westbound jeep appears to have been going too fast through an S-curve, lost control of his vehicle and went over a steep embankment.
Incredibly, the driver was uninjured, but the vehicle was badly damaged.
Police said alcohol is not believed to be a factor but speed is.
The road was closed for several hours due to damage to city property, but it reopened Saturday morning.
