February 2, 2019 3:16 pm

Driver walks away from spectacular New Westminster crash uninjured

By Online Journalist  Global News

The driver walked away from the crash uninjured.

Shane MacKichan
A B.C. driver is lucky to be alive after walking away from a spectacular crash in New Westminster overnight.

The collision happened on Columbia Street at McBride Boulevard.

New Westminster police say the driver of a westbound jeep appears to have been going too fast through an S-curve, lost control of his vehicle and went over a steep embankment.

Incredibly, the driver was uninjured, but the vehicle was badly damaged.

Police said alcohol is not believed to be a factor but speed is.

The road was closed for several hours due to damage to city property, but it reopened Saturday morning.

