Surrey RCMP looking for missing male

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing male.

62-year-old Robert Brown was last seen on 24th of January, 2019 at the 7600 block of 140th Street, Surrey and is believed to be around the downtown area in Vancouver.

Brown is described as a white male, about 5′ 7″ in height, about 58 KG in weight, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Friends and family are concerned for Brown’s well-being as it is out of character for him to stay out of contact for this long.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Brown is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, if they wish to stay anonymous, quoting file number 19-14751.