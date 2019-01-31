Calgary house fire claims lives of cat and hamster, displaces 4 people

Two animals are dead and four people have been displaced after a fire ripped through a home in southwest Calgary late Thursday afternoon.

The Calgary Fire Department said firefighters were called to a blaze in the 100-block of Oakhampton Place S.W. just before 4:30 p.m.

“The call came to dispatch from the homeowner, who was met with smoke at their front entrance,” the fire department said in a news release. “Upon entry through the front door, fire crews encountered smoke and high heat. Firefighters then initiated an aggressive interior search to locate the seat of the fire.

The fire department said fire attack crews made their way to the basement of the home where they discovered the source of the flames and quickly put out the blaze.

No humans were home at the time of the blaze and no firefighters were injured. However, two animals died as a result of the fire.

“Due to the high heat and smoke, a cat and hamster perished,” the CFD said. “Firefighters performed CPR on the cat, but despite these efforts, were not able to revive the animal.”

Smoke alarms were activated, the CFD said.

According to fire department officials, the damage to the home means two adults and two children will need to find somewhere else to sleep. They did not say how long they would be displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.