Those Old Radio Shows Feb. 8-9
Friday, Feb. 8:
Hour 1: Scarlet Queen – Ep. 5 Lily in the Chimoipo Bar; FBI in Peace and War – Target
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Criminal Code
Hour 3: Cisco Kid – Cisco Meets His Sister; Rogues Gallery – Star of Savoy
Hour 4: Amos & Andy – Sapphire Kicks Kingfish Out; Sam Spade – Prodigal Panda Caper
Saturday, Feb. 9:
Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Ranger – Ep. 91 Cover Up; Burns & Allen – Kleptomaniacs
Hour 2: Sharlock Holmes – The Golden Pince-Nez; Box 13 – Hot Box
Hour 3: Abbot & Costello – Trip to Palm Springs; Shadow – Murder and the Medium
Hour 4: Michael Shayne – Case of the Phantom Gun; Fibber McGee & Molly – Finding Old Love Letters
Hour 5: Inner Sanctum – Deaths Little Brother; Mayor of the Town – Musician Going Deaf
