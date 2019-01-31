Okanagan hoarder surrenders another 30 cats to SPCA

Two SPCA branches in B.C.’s Interior have been inundated with young cats, following another large surrender of pets from a hoarder in the Okanagan.

On Thursday, the B.C. SPCA announced that the unnamed hoarder surrendered 30 cats. The Penticton SPCA branch is caring for 18 of the cats, with 12 having been transferred to Kelowna.

Previously, the same hoarder surrendered 164 cats to the SPCA.

“Thirty cats were brought into our care, suffering from upper respiratory infections and other medical issues,” said Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications for the B.C. SPCA.

“Unfortunately the cats came from the same individual who surrendered 111 cats to our care in October 2018 and 53 more in 2016 and 2017, making a total of 194 cats. It’s extremely challenging dealing with hoarders because unless they get the help they need, the same issues arise again and again, and the animals suffer as a result.”

The B.C. SPCA said in addition to providing treatment for medical issues, many of the surrendered cats are fearful and will require behaviour modification and rehabilitation before they can be put up for adoption.

“Most of the cats are six months or younger, so we’re hoping that they will respond well to the veterinary treatment and rehabilitation,” said Chortyk.

“Caring for large numbers of animals places an enormous strain on the resources on local branches, so we would be so grateful for any support to help offset these costs.”

For more information about surrendered pets, visit spca.bc.ca/emergencyalert.