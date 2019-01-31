Suzuki’s 2-goal game leads Guelph Storm over Saginaw Spirit 8-2

It looks like forward Nick Suzuki is settling in nicely with the Guelph Storm.

The 19-year-old Montreal Canadiens prospect scored two goals and added an assist in Wednesday’s 8-2 thumping against the Saginaw Spirit.

Suzuki now has 12 points in nine games with the Storm after being traded away from the Owen Sound Attack on Jan. 9.

Both of his goals in Wednesday’s game at the Sleeman Centre came on the power play in the first period, while Dom Commisso buried another two in the second period.

Cedric Ralph, Liam Hawel, Nate Schnarr and Zach Roberts also scored for Guelph.

Anthony Popovich made 29 saves for his 22nd win of the season.

Guelph currently sits in the fourth place in the OHL’s western conference with 61 points, 11 points ahead of the fifth place Attack.

The Storm will travel to Ottawa on Friday to play the top-ranked 67’s and then play the Kingston Frontenacs on Saturday.

Larry Mellott will have the call of both games live on 1460 CJOY at 7 p.m. each night.