Fatal crash on Old Sambro Road in Halifax

Halifax Regional Police say a 45-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in the 400-block of Old Sambro Road Wednesday night.

Witnesses told police that shortly after 8 p.m., the vehicles crashed while heading in opposite directions.

A 45-year-old man in a sedan driving along Old Sambro Road toward Sussex Street collided with an SUV travelling in the other direction. The sedan driver died at the scene.

The 64-year-old man driving the SUV was treated at the scene and released.

There were no passengers in the vehicles.

Road conditions were poor at the time of this incident, police say.

Old Sambro Road was closed for the investigation but has since re-opened.