London Lightning get to double OT against Magic before falling in Moncton

The London Lightning opened three games in Atlantic Canada on Wednesday with a 119-112 double overtime loss to the Moncton Magic.

London started well in the game and led by eight points at halftime, but could not hold off a Moncton charge in the second half. Kevin Ware Jr. of the Lightning hit a three point shot with just five seconds left to tie the game 95-95 and force the first overtime period.

With Moncton leading by three again at the end of that five minute overtime, Jaylen Babb-Harrison made a three pointer with seven seconds showing on the clock to send the game to double OT tied at 105.

The Magic pulled away from there, outscoring the Lightning 14-7 to pick up the win.

Mo Bolden led the Lightning with 18 points. Marvin Phillips recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

London is now 11-14 on the year and will visit Cape Breton on Friday, February 1 and then go to Halifax on Saturday, February 2.

Knights win fourth in a row

Liam Foudy scored twice and Connor McMichael added his 30th goal of the season as the London Knights defeated the Firebirds 4-3 on Wednesday night in Flint. Former Knight Emmet Pierce opened the scoring for the Firebirds, but back-to-back goals by Foudy brought London back early in the second period and they did not trail in the game after that.

Rookie Gerard Keane scored the Knights other goal and Joseph Raaymakers picked up his 24th win of the season while making his 11th consecutive start. Foudy is the reigning OHL Player of the Week and he extended his point streak to 11 games and his goal streak to 10 games. London will be home to the Barrie Colts at Budweiser Gardens on Friday night at 7:30

Nationals blow out Legionnaires

The London Nationals moved five points ahead of Leamington atop the GOJHL’s Western Conference with a 9-3 win over the Sarnia Legionnaires at the Sports Centre at Western Fair District on Wednsday, Jan. 30. Cal Davis had a massive night for London with a hat trick and three assists. Riley MacRae scored a goal and added three assists of his own. London outshot Sarnia 40-23. The Nationals will host the St. Mary’s Lincolns on February 6.

Kovacevic headed to Italy

Londoner Jade Kovacevic will test her skills against some of the best female players in the world. She announced on her Instagram page Tuesday that she has signed a professional contract with AS Roma of Italy’s Serie B side. The team is called Roma Calcio Femminile. Kovacevic was named the CCAA Player of the Year in the fall with Fanshawe as she helped the Falcons to an undefeated season and a provincial championship. She also scored 26 goals in 16 matches in the summer playing in League 1 Ontario with FC London.

Mustang linebacker Nick Vanin honoured by Governor General

On January 30, Western Mustang linebacker Nick Vanin received one of the top academic honours available to a USports athlete. In a ceremony held in Ottawa, the graduate of Catholic Central High School in London was recognized as one of the Top-Eight Academic All-Canadians of 2018 by Governor General Julie Payette. Vanin has spent five years as a member of the Mustangs and was a part of their Vanier Cup championship team in 2017.

He is currently studying medicine at Western.

Falcons ranked #1

The Fanshawe Falcons women’s basketball team has hit number one in the national rankings for the first time in their history. Heading into the final week of January, the 14-1 team have won 10 consecutive games. The Falcons men’s volleyball team, meanwhile, has been ranked number one in the country for the past 10 weeks.

Katelyn Gosling and Brittany Howard to represent Canada

The Canada-U.S.A women’s hockey Rivalry Series will start on February 12 at Budweiser Gardens and two players will get to play for their country on their home turf. Londoner Katelyn Gosling grew up playing London Devilettes and then starred at Western, eventually becoming captain of the Western Mustangs. She is currently a member of the CWHL’s Calgary Inferno.

Howard is from St. Thomas and also grew up playing Devilettes. She played NCAA at Robert Morris and is the school’s all-time leading scorer. She was selected 10th overall by the Buffalo Beauts of the NWHL.