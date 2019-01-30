Los Angeles police arrest man seen brutally punching two women in video

A 6’3″, 270-pound man who Los Angeles police say “brutally” punched two women at a hot dog stand turned himself in after video of the attack went viral, the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted.

Arka Sangbarani Oroojian, 30, turned himself in on Tuesday night and faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

Video of the Saturday, Jan. 26 incident shows a man punching two women in the face multiple times until they fall to the ground. The man is then seeing fleeing the scene.

According to the Los Angeles Times, police said the altercation began after the man began arguing with the hot dog vendor, and one of the women in line behind him told him to grab his hot dog and leave so he wouldn’t hold up the line.

The man took offense and punched the woman, as well as a friend who tried to come to her aid, police said.

However, a witness, who didn’t want to be on camera, told CBS 2 that the women started the altercation and that the video only showed the tail end of the incident.

The witness said the women began attacking the man and “jumping on his back” before he defended himself by punching them.

The video shows dozens of people looking on as the man punches the women, but no one is seen intervening.

A man who posted video of the incident to Facebook wrote that one of the people watching the incident was a bouncer at a nearby bar.

Police say none of the bystanders informed them about the attack, and that the women reported it the following day.

Both the women suffered concussions, while at least one suffered a broken finger, police told the L.A. Times.

