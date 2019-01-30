Daughter of patient subjected to ‘Montreal Experiments’ seeks compensation

A Montreal woman whose father was unknowingly brainwashed as part of The Montreal Experiments back in the 1950s is seeking compensation through a class-action lawsuit, after close to 100 patients were already compensated in the ’90s.

Plaintiff Julie Tanny is spearheading the latest legal chapter in a decades-old legal battle.

“It’s never been acknowledged by anybody that happens to be mentioned in our lawsuit and we want justice,” said Tanny, whose father underwent brainwashing treatment for three months in 1957.

Charles Tanny is one of 77 victims who received compensation from the Canadian government in 1992 for experimental treatments by Dr. Donald Ewen Cameron at the Allan Memorial Institute.

The treatments included torture techniques involving drug-induced comas and intensive electroconvulsive therapy aimed at reprogramming the brain. The Montreal-based psychiatrist received funding from the Canadian government and the American Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

In many cases, patients and their families had no idea what was going on behind the walls of the Allan Memorial Institute.

Tanny has filed a request for a class-action lawsuit against the hospital, the McGill University Health Centre as well as the Canadian and American governments, in the hopes of extending compensation to family members and other victims.

“Between 1957 and 1961, the CIA had been funding Dr. Cameron with his treatment,” said lawyer Jeff Orenstein of the Consumer Law Group. “I use that word loosely because we allege it wasn’t treatment at all, but it was experimentation.”

In a written statement, the MUHC and the Royal Victoria Hospital deny responsibility, claiming Dr. Cameron was not their employee.

“The McGill University Health Centre acknowledges that Dr. Donald Ewen Cameron carried out experiments at the Allan Memorial Institute during the 50s and 60s,” the statement reads. “The research attributed to him continues to be controversial, and its consequences, unfortunate.”

“The courts have already established that the Royal Victoria Hospital was not considered, by law, the employer of Dr. Cameron; at the time, he exercised his profession in an autonomous and independent manner.”

But the lawyer in this case claims the hospital should have known the nature of the treatments administered by Dr. Cameron and his team.

“The treatments that were done by Dr. Cameron were systemic, meaning that from the nurses, orderlies, doctors, everybody was participating in it,” Orenstein told Global News. “[It] was not simply one rogue doctor who was doing what he wanted — that was not the case.”

While most of the patients who were part of The Montreal Experiments between 1948 and 1964 were initially admitted for mild psychological disorders, Charles Tanny was sent there for a pinched nerve.

“In the files, Dr. Cameron notes that after 30 days they were very disappointed that my father had memory of his former life,” Julie Tanny said, “because he was still asking for his wife.”

Tanny was only four and a half years old when her father went in for his three-month treatment. She claims he was never the same afterwards.

“Before, it was always about us — he built skating rinks, took us to Belmont Park,” she said. “When my father came home, it was just complete detachment that never went away, and for three children under 10 years old that’s very traumatic.”

Charles Tanny died in 1992, the same day he was awarded $100,000 in compensation from the Canadian government.