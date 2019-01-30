School and other cancellations in southern Manitoba for Thursday

CANCELLATIONS FOR THURSDAY, JANUARY 31

WINNIPEG SCHOOL DIVISIONS:

The six school divisions in Winnipeg use Environment Canada as their benchmark.

There needs to be a -45 windchill at The Forks at 6 o’clock before anything gets cancelled.

However, Superintendent of Education Ted Fransen announced Wednesday afternoon that all buses in city divisions will be pre-emptively cancelled for Thursday.

Schools remain open, but buses will be off the road in the Pembina Trails, Seven Oaks, River East Transcona, Louis Riel, St. James-Assiniboia, Winnipeg, and St. Boniface divisions.

SCHOOLS:

Buses have also been cancelled for Faith Academy and King’s School, however schools remain open and classes are scheduled like normal.