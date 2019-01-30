Canada
January 30, 2019 3:25 pm

Collision causes diesel spill in eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401 near Shannonville

By Online Reporter  Global News

OPP and the Ministry of Environment have responded to a significant diesel spill on Highway 401 near Shannonville.

Several vehicles collided on Highway 401 near Shannonville on Wednesday afternoon, causing a diesel spill.

Environment Canada issued a snow squall warning for the region Wednesday morning, saying blowing snow and blizzard-like conditions would hit areas near the Lake Ontario shoreline during the day.

As the weather worsened on Wednesday afternoon, several people reported dangerous driving conditions, especially on the highway near Shannonville, Napanee and Kingston.

According to OPP, several vehicles collided in the eastbound lanes of the highway, east of Shannonville Road. The collision caused a significant diesel spill, according to authorities.

A collision in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 has caused a significant diesel spill near Shannonville, Ont.

Google Maps

Ministry of Environment officials were on route to deal with the spill, and one lane of the eastbound lanes near the collision was blocked. OPP were on scene to deal with the collision.

— More information to come.

