Collision causes diesel spill in eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401 near Shannonville

Several vehicles collided on Highway 401 near Shannonville on Wednesday afternoon, causing a diesel spill.

READ MORE: Collision closes both directions of Highway 401 near Odessa, Ont.

Environment Canada issued a snow squall warning for the region Wednesday morning, saying blowing snow and blizzard-like conditions would hit areas near the Lake Ontario shoreline during the day.

Intense snow squall impacting Prince Edward County and Kingston. Locally 15-25cm of snow and zero visibility as this line pivots south this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/lL8Lwqd8r8 — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) January 30, 2019

As the weather worsened on Wednesday afternoon, several people reported dangerous driving conditions, especially on the highway near Shannonville, Napanee and Kingston.

Treacherous driving conditions on 401 near Napanee pic.twitter.com/qvodwdvZrV — Jill Troyer (@jilliristroyer) January 30, 2019

View of Cedar Island and #FortHenry hill from this morning vs this afternoon ❄️🥶 #SnowSnowGoAway #YGK pic.twitter.com/yJhMmgzxjr — Fort Henry (@FortHenry) January 30, 2019

According to OPP, several vehicles collided in the eastbound lanes of the highway, east of Shannonville Road. The collision caused a significant diesel spill, according to authorities.

Ministry of Environment officials were on route to deal with the spill, and one lane of the eastbound lanes near the collision was blocked. OPP were on scene to deal with the collision.

401 EB just before mm560. MVC causing road blockage. Diesel spill and MOE enroute. Police on scene ^sc — OPP East (@OPP_ER) January 30, 2019

— More information to come.