Edmonton photo radar tickets dropped 28% in 2 years: city

The City of Edmonton said photo radar is doing its job when it comes to making streets safer.

New data released by city shows the number of photo or laser radar tickets issued in 2018 compared to 2016 decreased by 27.57 per cent, which was 144,161 fewer citations.

The peak year for tickets through mobile automated enforcement was 2016 with 522,780 issued.

The number dropped to 458,508 in 2017, and decreased further to 378,619 photo radar tickets last year.

However, the numbers do not include tickets issued through intersection safety devices because that data is only available in 2017 and 2018. When taking into account those numbers exclusively, there was an increase in tickets issued for both running red lights and speeding on a green light from 2017 to 2018.

According to the city, there were 220 tickets issued to drivers travelling at least 50 kilometres per hour over the speed limit in 2018, while 235 and 264 tickets were issued for the same offense in 2017 and 2016 respectively.

The report also had the top 10 enforcement sites based on tickets issued in 2018.

The most photo radar tickets were handed to drivers northbound on Gateway Boulevard at Ellerslie Road, with the second-most tickets being issued to drivers travelling west on Stony Plain Road between 178 Street and 182 Street.