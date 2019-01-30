Premier Ford won’t commit to act on integrity commissioner recommendations on Taverner

TORONTO – Doug Ford says he will listen to the integrity commissioner’s findings on the appointment of his friend as Ontario Provincial Police commissioner, but he isn’t committing to abiding by them.

Toronto police Supt. Ron Taverner was named last year to the job of the province’s top cop and critics say that as a long-time friend to the premier, the hiring raises concerns about potential political interference.

READ MORE: Court denies bid to speed up hearing into Ron Taverner OPP commissioner appointment

Taverner’s appointment has been delayed until after the integrity commissioner completes an investigation, but Ford has indicated it would go ahead whenever the review is finished.

When asked today if he would abide by the integrity commissioner’s findings, Ford said he has a great deal of respect for J. David Wake and he will listen to what he has to say.

READ MORE: Veteran Toronto Police Supt. Ron Taverner appointed OPP commissioner

If the integrity commissioner finds a provincial politician has violated the Members’ Integrity Act, he can recommend various penalties, but the legislature – under the majority Progressive Conservatives – could reject the recommendation.

Ford says as he travels across the province, the only people who are concerned about Taverner’s appointment are members of the media.