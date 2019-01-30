Blistering cold leads to new record for Manitoba CAA service calls

As expected with the extreme cold weather warnings, calls for auto service have spiked.

CAA Manitoba said the number of calls received Tuesday set a new record at more than 2,300 calls.

“To put that in perspective, the club fields an average of 300-600 calls for service per day in winter,” said Erika Miller, communications consultant for the auto club.

Miller said in a written statement they “rescued over 6,400 members” over the past week, with more than half of the calls being for dead batteries.

With the high demand for service Wednesday morning, at-home service was put on hold to allow drivers to get to emergency situations.

“Extreme windchill could cause frostbite in minutes, at home service was suspended in order to prioritize people in emergency and unsafe situations.

“Getting to our most vulnerable members stranded on the side of the road as quickly as possible is our top priority.

“Consequently, those safe and warm at home or work may have to wait longer.”

Members do have the option of calling some other service for help with their vehicle. Save the receipt and you will be reimbursed.

Service status updates are available on their website.

