What’s open and closed in Ottawa on Family Day

It’s here — the first long weekend of 2019. If you’re looking to knock some errands off your to-do list or plan a Family Day activity, read on to find out what’s open and closed in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.

Food and drink

While many grocery stores are closed on Feb. 18, a handful are keeping their doors open. Please call individual store locations to double-check their hours.

Loblaws on Rideau Street is open 24 hours.

Loblaws on Isabella Street in the Glebe is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Metro on Rideau Street is open 24 hours.

Metro on Bank Street in the Glebe is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Whole Foods at Lansdowne Park: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

All LCBO and Beer Store locations are closed.

Shopping

All of Ottawa’s major shopping malls are shutting their doors, except for the Rideau Centre downtown, which is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Some drug stores like Shoppers and Rexall are open, but it depends on the location. Contact a specific store to double-check its holiday hours.

Call any independent businesses for their store hours.

Museums

The National Gallery of Canada: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canadian Museum of Nature: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canada Aviation and Space Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canadian War Museum: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canadian Museum of History (in Gatineau): 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m

Other

Banks are closed.

The ByTowne Theatre, Mayfair Theatre and all Cineplex movie theatres are open.

Check the status of the Rideau Canal Skateway here.

City of Ottawa services (find the full list here)

Ottawa City Hall and all seven client service centres are closed. They’ll reopen with regular hours on Tuesday.

The provincial offences court, including the courts located at 100 Constellation Cres., are closed.

Family Day’s garbage, recycling and green bin pickup will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 19. All collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

All Ottawa Public Library branches and services are closed.

The Ottawa Public Health Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics are closed.

All municipal child care centres are closed.

City of Ottawa arts centres, galleries, theatres and museums are closed — except for the Karsh-Masson Gallery, the Barbara Ann Scott Gallery, and the OAG Annex at city hall, which will remain open.

Some indoor pools, arenas and fitness centres are operating on modified schedules. Check ottawa.ca for details.

The 311 contact centre is open for urgent matters that need the city’s immediate attention.

Transit

Free parking is available at the city hall underground garage.

All other City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions apply.

OC Transpo is operating on a Sunday schedule on Family Day. Check timetables at octranspo.com

OC Transpo service centres: The customer service centre at the Rideau mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The customer service centre at Lincoln Fields, Place d’Orléans and St-Laurent stations is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The transit information centre (613-741-4390) is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Para Transpo is operating a holiday service on Family Day. Regularly scheduled trips are automatically cancelled. Para Transpo riders can book trips for Feb. 18 by calling 613-244-7272.

Para Transpo operations: The taxi coupon booking line (613-842-3670) is closed. The line for reservations (613-244-7272) is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The line for trip cancellations and general inquiries (613-244-4636) is open from 6 a.m to 12:30 a.m.



