Driver crosses median, slams into Water Street building, injuring passenger

A woman has been taken to hospital with multiple injuries after a dramatic accident in downtown Kelowna on Tuesday night.

It happened on Water Street near Leon Avenue at 10:20 p.m.

The Chevy Malibu had turned left from Harvey Avenue onto Water Street when it initially stopped after striking a median sign, according to a witness at the scene.

The passenger, a woman about 30 years old, tried to exit the vehicle, but the driver then slammed on the gas and struck the corner of a building about 50 metres away, the witness said.

The woman exited the vehicle and fell to the ground, according to the witness who was following in a vehicle behind them.

Global News happened on the scene as it was unfolding where the woman lay bleeding from a head injury and complaining of a sore ankle.

The driver was seen exiting the vehicle, uninjured.

The victim claimed the man behind the wheel had driven into the building on purpose.

All airbags deployed.

RCMP continue to investigate.