January 30, 2019 1:29 am

U.S. politicians gear up to negotiate toward a new border security deal after shutdown

By Andrew Taylor and Alan Fram The Associated Press

Jan. 28: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Monday that President Trump didn't cave on the border wall because talks with Democrats on immigration reform are ongoing.

Capitol Hill negotiators are hopeful of an agreement as they officially kick off talks on a homeland security spending bill that has been trapped in a stalemate over President Donald Trump‘s long-stalled border wall.

The impasse led to the nation’s longest government shutdown.

WATCH: Jan. 27 — White House warns Trump could shut down government again


Left on their own, the seasoned House and Senate lawmakers say they could easily reach a border security deal as they have for two years in a row. But whether Trump would sign it is another matter.

Trump has grown impatient, and his demands on his U.S.-Mexico border wall are insistent even though Democrats took back the House.

READ MORE: Despite Trump’s claims, U.S.-Mexico border isn’t on intelligence agencies’ major threats list

Democrats remain united against Trump’s vision for a massive wall project, yet some are signalling a willingness to deal in the wake of the 35-day partial government shutdown.

