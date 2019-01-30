U.S. politicians gear up to negotiate toward a new border security deal after shutdown

Capitol Hill negotiators are hopeful of an agreement as they officially kick off talks on a homeland security spending bill that has been trapped in a stalemate over President Donald Trump‘s long-stalled border wall.

The impasse led to the nation’s longest government shutdown.

Left on their own, the seasoned House and Senate lawmakers say they could easily reach a border security deal as they have for two years in a row. But whether Trump would sign it is another matter.

Trump has grown impatient, and his demands on his U.S.-Mexico border wall are insistent even though Democrats took back the House.

Democrats remain united against Trump’s vision for a massive wall project, yet some are signalling a willingness to deal in the wake of the 35-day partial government shutdown.