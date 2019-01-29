Edmonton gun and gear store targeted by thieves again; arrest made

An Edmonton-based military surplus and hunting gear store was broken into Sunday after already being targeted by a robber last March.

READ MORE: 6 deactivated guns stolen from Edmonton army surplus store

Owner of SEBARMS told Global News the latest break and enter happened at around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Edmonton police confirmed the break-in at 11569-149 Street NW and said Monday an arrest had been made.

Owner Jim Osadczuk said the whole incident was caught on security footage, which he gave to investigators.

He said Sunday’s break-in equaled about $5,000 in damages and product losses.

“Somebody broke into the front window and then proceeding to go shopping,” Osadczuk said.

“He had a very specific list. It was kind of strange… He’d go into a cabinet, take one or two things and leave the rest sitting there.

“He was interested in helmets. At the back, he took one out of the two that were there. The same with the other cabinets. He went through and he just picked specific things.

“He got caught so we don’t know how much he was going to take,” the owner added.

WATCH BELOW (March 5, 2018): The owner of Sebarms military surplus and hunting gear store in Edmonton is cleaning up after about $40,000 in merchandise was stolen this weekend. Kim Smith reports live with the details.

Last March, roughly $45,000 worth of product, including deactivated military machine guns, were stolen from SEBARMS.

Those kinds of guns aren’t functional and can’t be used to shoot, but Osadczuk was worried they could be used in connection with other crimes. Suspects could pretend they were real, he said.

“I think this was a different guy because the guy who came in March was after the guns and he couldn’t get them off the wall,” Osadczuk said.

“So then he took whatever he could take, gun related. It was just a random thing whereas this guy had a specific list he was after.”

The previous summer, Osadczuk said several handguns were stolen. After that, security on the working firearms was enforced.