Rick Zamperin: Super Bowl LIII simulation shows Rams beating Patriots

The Los Angeles Rams will beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

That’s if you believe the people behind the Madden NFL 19 video game.

EA Sports, the makers of the popular football game franchise, has run its annual simulation of the Super Bowl and saw the Rams defeat the favoured Patriots 30-27 in Atlanta.

And it sounded like an epic NFL championship game.

The simulation had New England rocket out of the gate and take a 17-3 lead into halftime, but L.A. stormed back in the second half and won their first Super Bowl since 2000 on a 5-yard touchdown run by running back Todd Gurley.

All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald sacked Pats legendary quarterback Tom Brady four times and was named Super Bowl MVP, becoming the ninth defender to win the honour and the first since Denver’s Von Miller did it in Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

Rams QB Jared Goff throws for 303 yards in his first Super Bowl, outgaining Brady’s 287 and handing ‘Tom Terrific’ his fourth loss in the big game.

Now, obviously, you can take the simulation with a grain of salt.

Last year’s EA Sports Super Bowl simulation predicted the Patriots would beat the Philadelphia Eagles 24-20, but it was Philly who had the last laugh, winning the franchise’s first Super Bowl in a 41-33 thriller.

Overall, the video-game simulation has correctly picked the NFL champion in 11 of the last 15 years.