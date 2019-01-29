Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver court for bail hearing

Huawei’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou is appearing in court in Vancouver on Tuesday morning.

She is due at B.C. Supreme Court at 9:45 a.m. PT for a bail hearing where she is expected to argue for looser bail conditions.

This comes one day after the United States announced criminal charges against China’s Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

The Justice Department charged Huawei and Wanzhou with conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on Iran by doing business with Tehran through a subsidiary it tried to hide and that was reported on by Reuters in 2012.

In a separate case, the Justice Department said Huawei stole robotic technology from carrier T-Mobile US Inc. Huawei has said that the two companies settled their disputes in 2017.

Meng, who is the daughter of Huawei‘s founder, was arrested in Canada in December and is fighting extradition to the United States. The charges against Meng, which include bank and wire fraud, were not unsealed until Monday.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said the Huawei cases, which were filed in New York and Washington state, “expose Huawei’s brazen and persistent actions to exploit American companies and financial institutions, and to threaten the free and fair global marketplace.”

He also said he is concerned about Huawei devices in U.S. telecommunications networks. “That kind of access could give a foreign government the capacity to maliciously modify or steal information, conduct undetected espionage, or exert pressure or control.”

Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said the alleged criminal activity at Huawei “goes back at least 10 years and goes all the way to the top of the company.”

Huawei denied that it, its subsidiary or any of its affiliates have committed any of the violations that the U.S. has alleged.

It also said it is not aware of any wrongdoing by Meng.

She was released on $10 million bail — $7 million in cash and $3 million in sureties — in December, following a three-day hearing.

She is now living under a number of conditions, including that she has to wear an ankle bracelet, she must surrender her passports and she has to stay within Vancouver and the city’s suburbs, staying in one of two Vancouver homes her family owns from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

