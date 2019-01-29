Don’t kiss and snuggle your pet hedgehog, CDC warns

Hedgehogs, while cute, aren’t harmless — and we’re not talking about their spines.

The spiky little creatures are being blamed for an outbreak of salmonella in eight U.S. states, according to a recent notice from the Centers for Disease Control. There have been 11 cases as of Friday, with one person being sent to hospital.

Ten of the 11 people reported having recent contact with a hedgehog, and the CDC identified a particular strain of salmonella as a likely culprit after collecting and testing samples from three pet hedgehogs in Minnesota.

Hedgehogs, even when they appear healthy, can carry salmonella in their droppings, and then spread the bacteria to their bodies, bedding and other areas where they live, said the CDC.

The agency recommends washing your hands thoroughly after touching, feeding, or playing with a hedgehog or cleaning its cage. You shouldn’t let it wander around freely, especially in the kitchen or other areas where food is prepared or stored.

They also say that you shouldn’t kiss or snuggle your pet, as this can spread salmonella germs to your face and mouth, making you sick.

Children under five years old and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of catching salmonella, so they should consider getting a different pet, the CDC says. The people who got sick in this outbreak ranged in age from two to 28 years old.

Most people with salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps 12 to 72 hours after being infected, according to the CDC. It can last up to a week, and while most people recover without treatment, some people may need to be hospitalized if the diarrhea is especially severe. In rare cases, the bacteria can cause death if the person isn’t promptly given antibiotics.