January 29, 2019 6:23 am
Updated: January 29, 2019 6:29 am

Hamilton-area closures and cancellations for Tuesday, Jan 29, 2019

By Staff 900 CHML
Closures and Cancellations

  • Brant Haldimand and Norfolk public and catholic schools
  • City of Brantford schools
  • Grand Erie District schools
  • Hamilton Downtown Islamic School
  • Hamilton public and catholic schools (exams scheduled for today will be written tomorrow.)
  • Halton public and catholic schools
  • Hillfield Strathallan College
  • Kehila Jewish Community Day School
  • Lee Academy in Lynden
  • Providence Christian School
  • YWCA Hamilton (non essential)

