Hamilton-area closures and cancellations for Tuesday, Jan 29, 2019
Closures and Cancellations
- Brant Haldimand and Norfolk public and catholic schools
- City of Brantford schools
- Grand Erie District schools
- Hamilton Downtown Islamic School
- Hamilton public and catholic schools (exams scheduled for today will be written tomorrow.)
- Halton public and catholic schools
- Hillfield Strathallan College
- Kehila Jewish Community Day School
- Lee Academy in Lynden
- Providence Christian School
- YWCA Hamilton (non essential)
