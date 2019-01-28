Canadians vent frustration on social media after online applications to bring family to Canada fill up in mere minutes

Just 11 minutes after the federal government opened up Monday’s online application process for Canadians to bring parents and grandparents to the country, the maximum number of application forms had been received, prompting Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) to shut down the process, and generating frustrated comments from Twitter users.

“Terrible! I had 4 different computers available for this,” tweeted someone with the Twitter handle @Patricia_J. “By the time I submitted the application it said that the form it was closed!! Wow as a public figure in this country I am going to ask for answers for all the thousands of people that they never got a chance to even apply!”

Terrible! I had 4 different computers available for this. By the time I submitted the application it said that the form it was closed!! Wow as a public figure in this country I am going to ask for answers for all the thousands of people that they never got a chance to even apply! — 𝐏𝐀𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀 𝐉𝐀𝐆𝐆𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐀𝐔𝐓𝐇 (@Patricia_J) January 28, 2019

Another Twitter user likened the process to a dystopian movie series.

“THREE YEARS. We’ve been trying to apply for three years,” tweeted someone with the handle SergeyK1972. “Every time IRCC makes it more and more humiliating. This ‘Hunger games’ looks likes the government waits until our parents die lonely and abandoned.”

THREE YEARS. We've been trying to apply for three years. every time IRCC makes it more and more humiliating. This "Hunger games" looks likes the government waits until our parents die lonely and abandoned. — Sergey K (@SergeyK1972) January 28, 2019

Another Twitter user described the application process as being “very flawed.”

“There needs to be an independent audit of IRCC’s PGP sponsorship process,” tweeted someone with the Twitter handle @Hezeb. “What happened today was a joke at best.”

There needs to be an independent audit of IRCC's PGP sponsorship process. What happened today was a joke at best. — Samuel E. Ezebunandu (@Hezeb) January 28, 2019

READ MORE: Canada’s parent, grandparent sponsorship program criticized for lack of fairness

IRCC said it was making application forms available for those wanting to express interest in the 2019 Parent and Grandparent Program at 10 a.m. ET. At 10:11 a.m. ET, the government department tweeted it had closed the process for applying.

The interest to sponsor form for the 2019 Parent and Grandparent Program is now closed. If you successfully submitted the form, you should receive an email within 24 hours confirming we received it. Find out what happens next: https://t.co/4jRG4gnZBp — IRCC (@CitImmCanada) January 28, 2019

A couple of hours later, IRCC tweeted that it it didn’t receive 20,000 complete applications, it would send out more invitations.

Hi. If we don’t get 20,000 complete applications, we’ll send out more invitations. The people invited would then have 60 days from the date of their invitation to submit a complete application. — IRCC (@CitImmCanada) January 28, 2019

“The people invited would then have 60 days from the date of their invitation to submit a complete application,” IRCC tweeted.

Other Twitter users took to social media to say they experienced a variety of technical problems with the application process.

Ahmed Hussen, the minister responsible for IRCC, took to Twitter to respond to the outrage. In a lengthy thread, Hussen said the Liberal government is “committed to family reunification” and increased the number of PGP applications allowed from 5,000 under the previous government to 20,000.

Thread Our government is committed to family reunification, which is why we increased the intake of parent and grandparent applications from 5,000 under the Conservatives to 20,000 this year. Here’s how we have improved the program: pic.twitter.com/uCou8xrnTx — Ahmed Hussen (@HonAhmedHussen) January 29, 2019

“Conservatives created a backlog of 167,000+ cases, grew average wait times to 7 years, and then shut down the program for years,” Hussen tweeted. “We reduced the backlog by 85% & cut the wait time to under 24 months.

“After hearing directly from Canadians, we implemented a 1st come 1st serve online system to ensure it was fair, & created safeguards against abuse.”

READ MORE: Immigration lottery: Ottawa introduces new parent visa application process

Hussen said an initial analysis of Monday’s process revealed there were no technical issues, however, he acknowledged the process was one many Canadians were trying to apply for.

“More than 100,000 individuals attempted to access the interest to sponsor form,” he tweeted. “We remain committed to reuniting families with their loved ones and will continue to ensure client service remains at the centre of all our programs.”

“For those who were unsuccessful in their application, your parents and grandparents can apply for a Super Visa to stay in Canada for up to 2 years at a time.”

READ MORE: Irregular migrant claims drop to lowest levels since 2017, but backlogs remain

Watch below: Some videos from Global News’ coverage of issues related to migrants.

Michelle Rempel, the Conservative Party’s shadow minister for IRCC, issued a statement in which she blasted the Liberals’ handling of the applications on Monday.

“The Liberal government is sending a very disturbing message to Canadians and newcomers: play by the rules and expect long delays and backlogs — if your application gets accepted at all,” she wrote. “Conversely, break the rules and enter the country illegally via Roxham Road and expect to wait 0 days to be given access to all Canada has to offer.

“[Prime Minister Justin] Trudeau has set up a permanent immigration stream at Roxham Road that has so far allowed 40,000 people to illegally enter the country from safe places like Upstate New York. In fact, just today the Trudeau Liberals added another $114 million to pay for those coming into Canada illegally, yet they shut the door on parents and grandparents after a mere 10 minutes.”

READ MORE: Asylum seekers expected to be key issue in 2019 election, especially in Quebec