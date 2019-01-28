Winnipeg K9 officer falls through frozen river after arresting transit driver’s alleged killer

A Winnipeg canine unit officer told court about a near-death situation he encountered shortly after arresting a man accused of stabbing a Winnipeg bus driver to death nearly two years ago.

Cst. Justin Casavant had been called to the University of Manitoba after a report of a stabbing in the early hours of Feb. 14, 2017. He told the court he and his dog, Banner, spotted Bryan Kyle Thomas crossing the Red River, when he shouted, “Stop, police canine.”

Casavant told jurors Thomas then went down on the ice but isn’t sure if he was surrendering or if he had slipped on the ice.

READ MORE: Trial begins for man accused of killing Winnipeg transit driver Irvine ‘Jubal’ Fraser

The officer said he called for backup and an uncooperative Thomas, lifting his feet and refusing to walk, was taken into custody. All the officers fell on the ice on several occasions, Casavant said.

After the arrest, Casavant went to put his dog back in the cruiser, before returning to the Red River to search for evidence with another officer. After the batteries on his flashlight died, he began using his iPhone for light, which led him to fresh footprints to follow.

READ MORE: Witness to Irvine Jubal Fraser’s death tells Manitoba court ‘there was nothing I could do’

All of a sudden, he fell through the ice to his armpits.

“I panicked,” he said.

The ice in front of him began to crack, making it too hard to pull himself up. Eventually, Casavant said, the water current helped level him with the ice and he was able to slide out while his partner called for help.

Casavant recalled being sprawled on ice for about 10 minutes before backup arrived and threw him a rope, which he would eventually tie to his arm, before being dragged to safety.

WATCH BELOW: Security camera video showing an altercation between bus driver Irvine Jubal Fraser and Bryan Kyle Thomas moments before a fatal stabbing. WARNING: THIS VIDEO MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME VIEWERS.

READ MORE: Video footage shows bus driver Irvine Fraser being spit on, muffled sounds of struggle

Thomas has pleaded not guilty to the stabbing death of bus driver Irvine Jubal Fraser.

The last four witnesses testified on Monday. The Crown and defence are expected to address the 12-member jury on Wednesday. Deliberations could start as early as Thursday.