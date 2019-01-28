RCMP searching for missing boy last seen at Sagkeeng First Nation

A 13-year-old boy has been reported missing from Sagkeeng First Nation, and RCMP are looking to the public for help to bring him home.

Richard Sinclair-Courchene was last seen Wednesday near Bruyere Point Road in Sagkeeng at around 8:30 a.m., wearing a brown parka and black pants.

He’s described as 5’0″ tall, around 100 lbs, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said he may be in the area of either Sagkeeng or Winnipeg.

Anyone with information on Sinclair-Courchene’s whereabouts should call Powerview RCMP at 204-367-2222, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online.

