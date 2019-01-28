Winnipeg cops cleared in fractured arm incident

No charges will be filed against two Winnipeg police officers in an incident that saw a man’s arm fractured during his arrest.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) said the incident, which took place back in early 2016, involved a scuffle at a West End restaurant.

The man was arrested for refusing to leave the premises, then released, said the police watchdog.

He began recording officers with his cell phone, which resulted in a fight that left his arm twisted and injured.

The man complained to the police Professional Standards Unit, and when his arm was later found to have been fractured, IIU took over the investigation.

IIU said its investigators interviewed a total of 14 witnesses – a mix of police and civilians – and looked over the man’s cell phone footage and medical records.

The facts in the case were presented to Manitoba Prosecution Service, who told IIU the standard for charging wasn’t met, and there wasn’t a reasonable likelihood either officer would be convicted of a Criminal Code offence.

