Garry Handlen sentenced to life in prison, can apply for faint-hope parole in 15 years

VANCOUVER – A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has sentenced Garry Handlen to life in prison, calling him a sexual predator who preys on the vulnerable and weak to commit barbaric crimes.

Handlen was convicted by a jury earlier this month of the first-degree murder of Monica Jack, who disappeared while riding her bike on May 6, 1978.

A conviction of first-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence of 25 years without parole, although Justice Austin Cullen noted that Handlen is eligible to apply for parole in 15 years through the so-called faint-hope clause because he killed the girl before the law was eliminated.

Jack’s cousin Debbie John told the sentencing hearing that she has carried enormous guilt about Jack’s murder because she was the one to suggest they ride their bicycles into Merritt, B.C., the day Jack disappeared.

John says people in the Interior community searched rivers and mountains for any sign of the happy girl and continued to hope she would be found.

Handlen’s trial heard he grabbed Jack from a highway pullout, tossed her bike in a lake and then dumped her body on a hillside where some of her remains were found 17 years later.