Canada
January 28, 2019 1:07 pm

N.S. rapper Classified and Polaris prize winner Jeremy Dutcher lead ECMA nominations

By Staff The Canadian Press

Classified addresses the crowd after winning the song of the year award for No Pressure at the 2017 East Coast Music Awards gala in Saint John, N.B. on Thursday, April 27, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
A A

A rapper and singer-songwriter from Nova Scotia, along with Polaris prize winner Jeremy Dutcher of New Brunswick’s Tobique First Nation, lead this year’s nominations for the East Coast Music Awards.

Hip hop hitmaker Classified, of Enfield, N.S., leads the pack with seven nominations, while Halifax’s Ben Caplan nabbed six nominations.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Nova Scotia artists produce music video to highlight child abuse program at IWK Health Centre

Dutcher, who was raised partly on the Tobique First Nation, picked up five nods.

Dutcher won the 2018 Polaris Music Prize last September for his album “Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa,” which is performed in the Wolastoq language.

READ MORE: Jeremy Dutcher wins 2018 Polaris Music Prize for album of the year

Indie rock groups the Fortunate Ones of St. John’s, N.L., Hillsburn of Halifax, and Paper Lions of Charlottetown all received four nominations, while Halifax electronic pop group Neon Dreams also garnered four.

The awards will be handed out in Charlottetown from May 1 to 5.

WATCH: Neon Dreams preps for Halifax show

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Ben Caplan
Classified
East Coast Music Awards
entertainment
Fortunate Ones
Hillsburn
Jeremy Dutcher
Music
Neon Dreams
Paper Lions

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.