OHL Roundup: Sunday, January 27, 2019

OTTAWA – Tye Felhaber keeps on scoring.

The 20-year-old potted his league-leading 51st goal and added an assist as the Ottawa 67’s topped the Saginaw Spirit 5-3 on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Mitchell Hoelscher, Lucas Chiodo, Tye Felhaber, Sasha Chmelevski and Marco Rossi also scored for the 67’s (35-9-4), who won their fifth straight game.

Damien Giroux, Ryan McLeod and Cole Coskey replied for the Spirit (30-13-4).

Cedrick Andree turned away 33 shots for Ottawa. Ivan Prosvetov stopped 29 shots for Saginaw.

The 67’s went 1 for 4 on the power play. The Spirit were 1 for 4 with the man advantage.

ICEDOGS 4 SPITFIRES 3

WINDSOR, Ont. — Bradey Johnson had a goal and an assist as Niagara edged Windsor for its sixth consecutive victory.

Philip Tomasino, into an empty net, Jason Robertson and Oliver Castleman also scored for the IceDogs (30-10-7). Cole Purboo, Curtis Douglas and Daniel D’Amico provided the scoring for the Spitfires (20-26-3)

Jake McGrath turned aside 32 shots for Niagara. Colton Incze kicked out 21 shots for Windsor.

—

WOLVES 2 STEELHEADS 1

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Adam Ruzicka struck the game-winning goal at 11:17 of the third period and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen turned away 40 shots as Sudbury defeated Mississauga for its third win in a row.

Nolan Hutcheson also scored for the Wolves (28-16-3). Cole Schwindt found the back of the net for the Steelheads (22-20-6).

Joe Ranger denied 36 shots for Mississauga.

—

RANGERS 4 GREYHOUNDS 3 (OT)

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Jonathan Yantsis scored at 1:29 of overtime and helped set up another goal in regulation as Kitchener beat Sault Ste. Marie.

Joseph Garreffa, Mike Petizian and Greg Meireles also scored for the Rangers (21-22-3). Rory Kerins, Ryan O’Rourke and Mac Hollowell supplied the offence for the Greyhounds (31-10-6).

Lucas Pfeil kicked out 20 shots for Kitchener. Matthew Villalta turned aside 29 shots for Sault Ste. Marie.

—

BATTALION 4 FRONTENACS 0

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Luke Burghardt scored twice and added an assist, while Christian Propp made 26 saves for the shutout as North Bay blanked Kingston.

Justin Brazeau and Simon Rose provided the rest of the scoring for the Battalion (23-22-3).

Brendan Bonello kicked out 39 shots for Kingston (12-35-1).

—

KNIGHTS 5 GENERALS 3

OSHAWA, Ont. — Liam Foudy scored twice and added an assist as London topped Oshawa.

Cole Tymkin registered the game-winning goal for the Knights (33-7-6) at 11:29 of the third period. Connor McMichael and Josh Nelson also scored for the Knights. Allan McShane, Nicolas Mattinen and Anthony Salinitri responded for the Generals (28-18-2).

Joseph Raaymakers turned aside 26 shots for London. Kyle Keyser kicked out 40 shots for Oshawa.

—

STING 8 BULLDOGS 4

SARNIA, Ont. — Ryan McGregor had two goals, including the short-handed game-winner, and an assist as Sarnia doubled up Hamilton.

Brayden Guy scored twice, while Mitch Eliot, Curtis Egert, Hugo Leufvenius and Jacob Perreault added singles for the Sting (20-22-7). Arthur Kaliyev paced the Bulldogs (23-22-4) with a pair of goals, and Jan Jenik and Logan Morrison rounded out the offence.

Cameron Lamour turned aside 35 shots for Sarnia. Nick Donofrio kicked out 32 shots for Hamilton.

—