Several highways closed in southern Manitoba due to snowfall, poor visibility

Southern Manitoba is experiencing a number of highway closures due to falling snow and low visibility.

As of 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the following highways are closed:

Highway 432, from Highway 201 to Highway 23

Highway 2, from Starbuck to St. Claude

Highway 3, from Sperling to Highway 31

Highway 201, from Highway 12 to Highway 32

Highway 13, from Carman to Elm Creek

Highway 14, from Rosenfeld to Highway 3

Highway 23, from Miami to Highway 3

Highway 428, from Highway 32 to Highway 23

For up-to-date information, visit manitoba511.ca.

