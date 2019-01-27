Traffic
Several highways closed in southern Manitoba due to snowfall, poor visibility

Several highways were closed in southern Manitoba due to poor road and visibility conditions.

Southern Manitoba is experiencing a number of highway closures due to falling snow and low visibility.

As of 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the following highways are closed:

  • Highway 432, from Highway 201 to Highway 23
  • Highway 2, from Starbuck to St. Claude
  • Highway 3, from Sperling to Highway 31
  • Highway 201, from Highway 12 to Highway 32
  • Highway 13, from Carman to Elm Creek
  • Highway 14, from Rosenfeld to Highway 3
  • Highway 23, from Miami to Highway 3
  • Highway 428, from Highway 32 to Highway 23

For up-to-date information, visit manitoba511.ca.

