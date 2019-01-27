Several highways closed in southern Manitoba due to snowfall, poor visibility
Southern Manitoba is experiencing a number of highway closures due to falling snow and low visibility.
As of 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the following highways are closed:
- Highway 432, from Highway 201 to Highway 23
- Highway 2, from Starbuck to St. Claude
- Highway 3, from Sperling to Highway 31
- Highway 201, from Highway 12 to Highway 32
- Highway 13, from Carman to Elm Creek
- Highway 14, from Rosenfeld to Highway 3
- Highway 23, from Miami to Highway 3
- Highway 428, from Highway 32 to Highway 23
For up-to-date information, visit manitoba511.ca.
