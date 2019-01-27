QMJHL Roundup: Sunday, January 27, 2019

MONCTON, N.B. – Gabriel Fortier scored a short-handed goal at 1:02 of the third period to put the Baie-Comeau Drakkar ahead for good as they edged the Moncton Wildcats 4-3 on Sunday and picked up a franchise-best 13th straight victory in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Yaroslav Alexeyev, Nathan Legar and Ethan Crossman rounded out the scoring for the Drakkar (36-9-3).

Jeremy McKenna had a pair of goals to pace the Wildcats (26-17-6), while Adam Capannelli also got on the scoreboard.

Alex D’Orio turned aside 24 shots for Baie-Comeau. Francis Leclerc kicked out 21 shots for Moncton.

The Wildcats went 1 for 3 on the power play. The Drakkar were scoreless in two chances with the man advantage.

SAGUENEENS 2 MOOSEHEADS 1

HALIFAX — Jeremy Groleau scored twice as Chicoutimi subdued Halifax for a seventh straight win.

Samuel Asselin had the lone goal for the Mooseheads (33-11-3).

Daniel Moody turned aside 38 shots for Chicoutimi (26-16-7). Alexis Gravel blocked 20 shots for Halifax.

—

REMPARTS 5 FOREURS 2

QUEBEC CITY — Pierrick Dube scored a hat trick as Quebec beat Val-d’Or for its second win in a row.

Philipp Kurashev and Jeremy Laframboise rounded out the scoring for the Remparts (21-18-10). Felix Boivin and Jacob Gaucher replied for the Foreurs (15-28-5).

Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo kicked out 21 shots for Quebec. Jonathan Lemieux kicked out 25 shots for Val-d’Or.

—

OCEANIC 5 ARMADA 2

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and added two assists as Rimouski downed Blainville-Boisbriand for its sixth straight victory.

Anthony Gagnon, Charle-Edouard D’Astous and Olivier Garneau also got on the scoreboard for the Oceanic (31-14-3). Thomas Lacombe and Antoine Demers answered for the Armada (17-30-1).

Colten Ellis turned away 26 shots for Rimouski. Brendan Cregan denied 28 shots for Blainville-Boisbriand.

—

PHOENIX 7 OLYMPIQUES 5

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Benjamin Tardif scored twice and helped set up two others as Sherbrooke overcame Gatineau for its third consecutive win.

Bobby Dow potted the game-winning goal on the power play for the Phoenix at 13:48 of the third period. Samuel Poulin, Patrick Guay, Bailey Peach and Felix Robert also scored for the Phoenix (27-18-2). Pier-Olivier Roy led the Olympiques (16-26-5) with a pair of goals, while Metis Roelens, Giordano Finoro and Gabriel Bilodeau added singles.

Dakota Lund-Cornish kicked out 19 shots for Sherbrooke. Remi Poirier turned away 31 shots for Gatineau.

—